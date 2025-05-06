Police launch CCTV appeal after reports of criminal damage at Derbyshire play area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for information after damage was caused to a play area near Dronfield.

Officers from Dronfield SNT are currently investigating a report of an incident involving criminal damage at the Whittington Lane play area in Unstone, which took place on April 25.

Today (Tuesday, May 6) police released a CCTV image of a person they are trying to identify in connection with the incident.

Officers believe that the person pictured might be able to help with their enquiries.

Anyone who can recognise the person or has any information regarding the incident is asked to either phone 101 or email Dronfield SNT at [email protected] quoting a reference number 25* 26041.