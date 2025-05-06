Police launch CCTV appeal after reports of criminal damage at Derbyshire play area

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 6th May 2025, 15:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are appealing for information after damage was caused to a play area near Dronfield.

Officers from Dronfield SNT are currently investigating a report of an incident involving criminal damage at the Whittington Lane play area in Unstone, which took place on April 25.

Today (Tuesday, May 6) police released a CCTV image of a person they are trying to identify in connection with the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers believe that the person pictured might be able to help with their enquiries.

Police are appealing for information after damage was caused to a play area near Dronfield.Police are appealing for information after damage was caused to a play area near Dronfield.
Police are appealing for information after damage was caused to a play area near Dronfield.

Anyone who can recognise the person or has any information regarding the incident is asked to either phone 101 or email Dronfield SNT at [email protected] quoting a reference number 25* 26041.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice