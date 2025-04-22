Police launch CCTV appeal after ‘repeated’ theft at Derbyshire Tesco and Superdrug stores

Officers from the Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood team are investigating incidents relating to repeated shop theft from Tesco and Superdrug in Ilkeston.

Police have now launched a CCTV appeal as they believe people shown in the images may be able to assist them with their enquiries.

Anyone who can recognise the people pictured or has any information which could help officers trace them is asked to contact the force, quoting the incident numbers displayed on the photos using any of the following non-emergency contact methods:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

If you're hard of hearing or have a speech impairment use the textphone service 18001 101 or text 07800 002414 or email [email protected]

1 . CCTV appeal after a number of thefts in Ilkeston Police have launched a CCTV appeal as they believe people shown in the images may be able to assist them with their enquiries. Photo: Ilkeston Police SNT Photo Sales

2 . CCTV appeal after a number of thefts in Ilkeston This comes after repeated incidents of shop theft from Tesco and Superdrug stores in Ilkeston. Photo: Ilkeston Police SNT Photo Sales