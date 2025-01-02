Police launch CCTV appeal after man steals gift sets from Derbyshire Boots store

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 13:24 GMT
Derbyshire Police are appealing for help identifying a man in connection with a shop theft.

The incident occurred at around 11.15 am on Wednesday, December 18, when a man stole two gift sets from the Boots store in High Street in Ripley.

Police have launched a CCTV appeal today (Thursday, January 2) as officers are keen to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident. They believe he may have information which could help with the investigation.

Anyone who can recognise the man, or has any information regarding the incident, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 24000750183:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

Police are keen to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident as they believe he may have information which could help with the investigation.

1. CCTV appeal

Police are keen to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident as they believe he may have information which could help with the investigation. Photo: Codnor, Ripley and Waingroves Police SNT

Photo Sales
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice