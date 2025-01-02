The incident occurred at around 11.15 am on Wednesday, December 18, when a man stole two gift sets from the Boots store in High Street in Ripley.

Police have launched a CCTV appeal today (Thursday, January 2) as officers are keen to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident. They believe he may have information which could help with the investigation.

Anyone who can recognise the man, or has any information regarding the incident, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 24000750183:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.