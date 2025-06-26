Police launch CCTV appeal after man punched in front of Derbyshire bar
The incident occurred outside a bar in Crown Square at around 11.55 pm on April 18 when a man was punched by another man.
Today (Thursday, June 26) Derbyshire police have released a CCTV image as officers are keen to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident. Officers believe that he may have information which could help with their investigation.
Anyone who can recognise the man pictured, or has any information that could help police, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 25000225361:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.