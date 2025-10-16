Police launch CCTV appeal after late night theft in Derbyshire village near Chesterfield

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 16th Oct 2025, 10:38 BST
Officers investigating a theft in Danesmoor are appealing for the public’s help.

The incident took place on Pilsley Road in Danesmoor between 12.30am and 1am on Wednesday, October 15.

Derbyshire police have now issued an image of a person who they would like to speak to.

Officers believe the person pictured may be able to help them with their enquiries.

Anyone who can recognise the individual pictured or has any other information regarding the incident is asked to contact Derbyshire police

Anyone who can recognise the individual pictured or has any other information regarding the incident is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 25*605625:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

