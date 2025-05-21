Police launch CCTV appeal after 'large fight' at popular Chesterfield restaurant

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 21st May 2025, 17:49 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 08:27 BST
Officers are appealing for the public’s help in relation to a fight which took place at a restaurant in Chesterfield.

Detectives investigating a large fight at Nonna’s restaurant at Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield have released images of two men they would like to speak with.

The fight, which involved over half a dozen people, broke out at the venue at around 8.35 pm on March 22.

Six people have since been arrested in connection with the incident. Detectives are now seeking the public’s help to identify two further men, who they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Anyone who can help officers with their enquiries is asked to contact the force with reference 25*167940 using any of the methods below:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

The two images in the top part of the collage are of the first man and the two images in the bottom half are of the second man.

1. Police appeal

The two images in the top part of the collage are of the first man and the two images in the bottom half are of the second man. Photo: Derbyshire police

