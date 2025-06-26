Police launch CCTV appeal after incident involving off-road bikes in Derbyshire town

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 26th Jun 2025, 11:38 BST

Officers are appealing for the public’s help to identify two individuals after off-road bikes were spotted in Eckington.

The incident took place between 3.30 pm and 3.45 pm on Wednesday, June 25, when two off-road motorbikes were seen on West Street in Eckington.

Today (Thursday, June 26) Derbyshire police have released a CCTV image showing two motorbike riders and have issued an appeal for the public’s help to identify them.

A spokesperson for the force said: “If you have any information that may help us identify these individuals, please do not hesitate to get in touch.”

Derbyshire police have released a CCTV image showing two motorbike riders and have issued an appeal for the public’s help to identify them.

Anyone who can recognise the people pictured is asked to call 101 or contact police using Derbyshire Constabulary website. You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

