Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify motorbike riders after an incident in Heanor.

The incident took place on Shipley Lane in Heanor on Thursday, June 26, when two riders of a Surron motorbike failed to stop for officers.

Police have now launch appeal for the public’s help to identify the individuals involved.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers are proactively trying to stop this kind of illegal riding and nuisance behaviour and will use all tactical options available to them.

Anyone who can recognise the individuals pictured is asked to contact police

"We will bring the offenders to justice, educate them and try prevent this behaviour becoming the norm. It is not acceptable and there can be serious consequences associated with this type of behaviour.”

Anyone who can recognise the individuals pictured is asked to contact police using any of the following methods quoting reference number 25000372208.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.