Police launch CCTV appeal after incident at Co-op shop in Derbyshire town
Police are appealing for help to identify a man in connection with an incident in Dronfield.
Officers from Dronfield SNT are investigating an incident which took place at Pentland Road Co-op at about 4.15 pm on Tuesday, September 3.
Police have now shared a CCTV image and launched an appeal to the public to help identify the man pictured in connection to the incident.
Anyone who can identify the male pictured is asked to get in touch with Dronfield police quoting reference 24*536616 via phone at 101 or via email at [email protected].