Police launch CCTV appeal after 'high' value theft at Derbyshire Co-op store

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 25th Feb 2025, 14:56 BST
Police are appealing for information after a theft in Ilkeston.

Officers from the Ilkeston Police Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) have launched a CCTV appeal in relation to a high value shop theft from the Co op store in Summerfields Way, Ilkeston.

A spokesperson for Ilkeston SNT said: “We believe the persons shown in these image may be able to assist with our enquiries. We appreciate the images are not the best angle, but are hopeful someone may identify them.”

Anyone who can recognise the people pictured or have any information which could help officers trace them is asked to contact Derbyshire police on any of the methods below quoting reference 25*106370.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

