Police launch CCTV appeal after criminal damage in Bakewell

Officers are appealing for the public’s help to identify a group of men in connection with criminal damage in Bakewell.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened on Saturday, March 22, between 5.40pm and 6pm in Station Road in Bakewell and saw several cars damaged.

On Monday, Derbyshire police released a CTTV image and launched an appeal for public’s help to identify the men - as officers believe they may be able to help with the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “We appreciate the picture does not show their faces, but we are hoping someone may be able to recognise them from their clothing.”

Derbyshire police have released a CTTV image and launched an appeal for public’s help to identify the men pictured – as officers believe they may be able to help with the investigation.

Officers would also like to speak to anyone who has CCTV footage or anyone who was in the area at the time with dashcam footage, who may be able to help.

Anyone who has any information about the incident, is asked to contact the force using any of the below contact details and quote reference 25000170490:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.