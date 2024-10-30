Police launch CCTV appeal after burglary at Chesterfield business
The incident occurred at a business on Bridge Way between 9.30pm and 9.45pm on September 8 when items were stolen from a container on the site.
Police released two CCTV images this week in connection with the incident and are keen to speak to the man pictured as he may have information which could help with the investigation.
Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who saw the car pictured in the area at the time of the offence.
Anyone who can recognise the man, or has any information on the incident, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 24*537452:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.