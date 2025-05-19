Officers are appealing for the public’s help after an alleged suspicious incident in Alfreton.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened on Sunday, May 11 between 9.30pm and 10pm on Institute Lane in Alfreton, when police received reports of a ‘suspicious incident’.

Now officers from Alfreton Police SNT have shared an image of a person who they would like to speak to in regards to what happened – as they were in the area at the time and may be able to help with the enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who recognise the person pictured is asked to contact Derbyshire police using one of the following methods, quoting reference number 25000211008:

Anyone who recognise the person pictured is asked to contact Derbyshire police

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.