Police launch CCTV appeal after alleged ‘suspicious’ incident in Derbyshire town centre

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 19th May 2025, 11:35 BST
Officers are appealing for the public’s help after an alleged suspicious incident in Alfreton.

The incident happened on Sunday, May 11 between 9.30pm and 10pm on Institute Lane in Alfreton, when police received reports of a ‘suspicious incident’.

Now officers from Alfreton Police SNT have shared an image of a person who they would like to speak to in regards to what happened – as they were in the area at the time and may be able to help with the enquiries.

Anyone who recognise the person pictured is asked to contact Derbyshire police using one of the following methods, quoting reference number 25000211008:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

