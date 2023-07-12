Derbyshire Police are appealing for information after a recall to prison notice was issued for Omar Farouq. The 39-year-old was released from prison on licence in January 2021.

He has now been recalled to prison after breaching the terms of his licence. Farouq is known to have links to the Stenson Fields area of Derby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derbyshire Police are attempting to trace Farouq.