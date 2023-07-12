Police launch appeal to trace wanted Derbyshire man – urging anyone who can help locate him to come forward
Officers are attempting to locate a wanted Derbyshire man – and have called on the public to report any potential sightings.
Derbyshire Police are appealing for information after a recall to prison notice was issued for Omar Farouq. The 39-year-old was released from prison on licence in January 2021.
He has now been recalled to prison after breaching the terms of his licence. Farouq is known to have links to the Stenson Fields area of Derby.
Anyone who knows where he is, or those with information which could help locate him, should contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*096821: