Police launch appeal to trace person in connection with theft from store in Derbyshire town

Police have called for the public’s help to trace a person in connection with a shop theft in Derbyshire.

Derbyshire Police have launched an investigation into a shop theft in Alfreton – and have issued a photo of someone they wish to speak with in connection with the incident.

Officers have also called for anyone who can help identify this person to come forward and assist with their enquiries.

Any information can be reported using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 25*400301:

Any information should be reported to Derbyshire Police.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.