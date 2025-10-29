Tesfa Clarke left the open prison at 4.20am this morning (Wednesday, October 29).

Clarke, 47, is currently serving a nine-and-a-half-year sentence for robbery, after being convicted at Snaresbrook Crown Court in May 2021.

He is described as 5ft 11ins tall and of muscular build, with black hair and brown eyes. He wears glasses and has tattoos of a snake on his right arm and stars on his left hand.

Clarke has links to London, Nottingham, Northampton, Reading and Blackpool.

Members of the public are asked not to approach Clarke and instead to contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 101-291025.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.