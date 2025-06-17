Police launch appeal for witnesses after incident at fire station in Derbyshire town
The Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating an incident that occurred at Bolsover Fire Station on High Street – between 0.15am and 9.00am on Saturday, June 14.
A team spokesperson said: “During this time there was an attempted theft and criminal damage was caused to the premises.
“We are urging anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area, or who may have relevant CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell footage, to come forward.”
If you have any information, contact Derbyshire Police via 101, quoting reference number 25000347528. You can also make your report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.