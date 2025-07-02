Police launch appeal for help to find missing Derbyshire teenager

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 13:19 BST
Lexi is described as being white and of a slim build with shoulder length dark hair. She was last seen wearing tracksuit bottoms and a crop top.
Lexi is described as being white and of a slim build with shoulder length dark hair. She was last seen wearing tracksuit bottoms and a crop top.
Officers are appealing for help to find a missing teenager from Derby.

Lexi, 15, from Derby, was last seen at around 12.20pm on Tuesday, July 1.

The 15-year-old is described as being white and of a slim build with shoulder length dark hair. She was last seen wearing tracksuit bottoms and a crop top.

Anyone who has seen Lexi, or has any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 515 of 1 July:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

