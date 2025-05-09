Police launch appeal as investigation into fatal stabbing in Derbyshire bank continues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Officers investigating the death of a man in a Derby bank are appealing for anyone who was in the branch at the time to come forward.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Lloyds bank in St Peter’s Street at around 2.35pm on Tuesday, May 6, after Gurvinder Johal, who was a customer at the branch, was stabbed.

The 37-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. His family are being supported by specialist officers.

Haybe Cabdiraxmaan Nur has been charged with Mr Johal’s murder. The 47-year-old, of Western Road, Normanton, Derby, was remanded in custody and will appear at Derby Crown Court today (Friday, May 9).

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “If you were in the branch and haven't yet spoken to officers, or have any information which could help with our investigation, contact us using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 25*260624:

"Website – We have crime reporting tools on our website: use our online contact form; Facebook – send us a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Phone – call us on 101.

“You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website. To contact the incident room directly, click here.”