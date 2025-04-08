Police launch appeal after woman assualted in the street during early-hours attack

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives have launched an appeal after a woman was assaulted in the street during an early-hours attack

The woman reported being attacked by a man in Humber Road, in Long Eaton, at around 1am on Saturday 5 April.

The man is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall, with short, light brown hair and a beard. He was wearing a dark coloured jacket and a light grey tracksuit.

It is thought that the man in the image may be able to help detectives with their enquiries. While the image isn’t of the best quality, it is hoped that someone may recognise the man from his profile or build.

If you can help, please contact Derbyshire Police, quoting reference 25*197130. You get get in touch via:

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.