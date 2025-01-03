Police launch appeal after the theft of car parts in Derbyshire

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 07:49 GMT
Police have issued an appeal to the public for help identifying two men after the theft of car parts in Derbyshire

Derbyshire have released these CCTV images in an effort to trace two men after a number of car parts were stolen in Heanor.

Two men walked into the garden of a property in High Street, Heanor, and stole a car spring and two car radiators at 7.30am on Monday 16 December.

Officers investigating the incident have now released images of two men they would like to speak to in relation to the incident.

Officers investigating the incident have now released images of two men they would like to speak to in relation to the incident.

If you recognise the men, or have any other information about the incident, please contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, including reference: 24*746057:

  • Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use our online contact form
  • Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
  • X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact
  • Phone – call on 101
