Police launch appeal after the theft of car parts in Derbyshire
Derbyshire have released these CCTV images in an effort to trace two men after a number of car parts were stolen in Heanor.
Two men walked into the garden of a property in High Street, Heanor, and stole a car spring and two car radiators at 7.30am on Monday 16 December.
Officers investigating the incident have now released images of two men they would like to speak to in relation to the incident.
If you recognise the men, or have any other information about the incident, please contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, including reference: 24*746057:
- Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use our online contact form
- Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
- X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact
- Phone – call on 101