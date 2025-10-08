Police launch appeal after more than 30 sheep stolen near Derbyshire town

By Tom Hardwick
Published 8th Oct 2025, 14:58 BST
More than 30 sheep have been stolen from fields near a Derbyshire town – with police urging any witnesses to come forward.

The Derbyshire Rural Crime Team are appealing for information after 33 sheep were stolen from fields at Ashleyhay, near Wirksworth – with the incident taking place between the morning of Monday, October 6 and the morning of Tuesday, October 7.

A team spokesperson said: “If you live nearby, drive through the area, or have CCTV, doorbell, or dashcam footage, please check for any suspicious activity – especially overnight.

“Please look out for groups of sheep being moved or loaded into trailers, unfamiliar vehicles or livestock trailers parked in lanes or lay-bys, and strangers asking questions about livestock or local farms.”

More than 30 sheep have been stolen from fields near a Derbyshire town – with police urging any witnesses to come forward. Picture for illustrative purposes.

Any information can be reported to Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 249-081025:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

