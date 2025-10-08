Police launch appeal after more than 30 sheep stolen near Derbyshire town

More than 30 sheep have been stolen from fields near a Derbyshire town – with police urging any witnesses to come forward.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Derbyshire Rural Crime Team are appealing for information after 33 sheep were stolen from fields at Ashleyhay, near Wirksworth – with the incident taking place between the morning of Monday, October 6 and the morning of Tuesday, October 7.

A team spokesperson said: “If you live nearby, drive through the area, or have CCTV, doorbell, or dashcam footage, please check for any suspicious activity – especially overnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please look out for groups of sheep being moved or loaded into trailers, unfamiliar vehicles or livestock trailers parked in lanes or lay-bys, and strangers asking questions about livestock or local farms.”

More than 30 sheep have been stolen from fields near a Derbyshire town – with police urging any witnesses to come forward. Picture for illustrative purposes.

Any information can be reported to Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 249-081025:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.