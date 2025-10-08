Police launch appeal after more than 30 sheep stolen near Derbyshire town
The Derbyshire Rural Crime Team are appealing for information after 33 sheep were stolen from fields at Ashleyhay, near Wirksworth – with the incident taking place between the morning of Monday, October 6 and the morning of Tuesday, October 7.
A team spokesperson said: “If you live nearby, drive through the area, or have CCTV, doorbell, or dashcam footage, please check for any suspicious activity – especially overnight.
“Please look out for groups of sheep being moved or loaded into trailers, unfamiliar vehicles or livestock trailers parked in lanes or lay-bys, and strangers asking questions about livestock or local farms.”
Any information can be reported to Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 249-081025:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.