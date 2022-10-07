Police launch appeal after man escapes from Derbyshire prison

Derbyshire Police have launched an appeal for help in finding a man who absconded from HMP Sudbury.

Laurence Connors left Sudbury open prison at around 11.15pm on Wednesday October 5.

The 30-year-old, who is Irish and goes by the name Larry, is 5ft 8in tall, has blue eyes and brown hair.

The 30-year-old, who is Irish and goes by the name Larry, is 5ft 8in tall, has blue eyes and brown hair.

Connors was convicted for burglary at Reading Crown Court in July 2020. He has links to Reading, Derby and London.

Anyone who has seen Connors or know of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Derbyshire Police quoting reference number 30 of 6 October.

Facebook – send a private message to Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Advertisement Hide Ad

Website – The police have several crime reporting tools on their website or use online contact form

Phone – call the Police on 101