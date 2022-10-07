Police launch appeal after man escapes from Derbyshire prison
Police have launched an appeal after a man escaped from a Derbyshire prison.
Laurence Connors left Sudbury open prison at around 11.15pm on Wednesday October 5.
The 30-year-old, who is Irish and goes by the name Larry, is 5ft 8in tall, has blue eyes and brown hair.
Connors was convicted for burglary at Reading Crown Court in July 2020. He has links to Reading, Derby and London.
Anyone who has seen Connors or know of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Derbyshire Police quoting reference number 30 of 6 October.
