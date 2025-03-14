Police launch appeal after incident leaves Derbyshire canal towpath taped off

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after an assault in Ilkeston.

The canal towpath near the Wash Meadows, locally known as Johnny’s Park, in Ilkeston has been taped off this week, residents reported.

Police officers were seen in the area and it is understood that the area has been closed to allow for investigation to take place.

Today (Friday, March 14) Derbyshire Constabulary has confirmed that police enquiries are ongoing after reports of an assault near the canal.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “Officers were called to reports that two teenagers had been assaulted near a canal in Ilkeston in the early hours of Sunday 9 March.

“The incident took place off Station Road in the town and it was reported that two boys in their late teens had been assaulted.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the incident. Anyone who may be able to assist with our enquiries is asked to contact us with reference 25*140655.”

Anyone who can assist the officers with their enquiries is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.