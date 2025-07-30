Police launch appeal after dog attack in Derbyshire town – involving Patterdale Terrier
The incident took place on Bargate Road in Belper at 9.30pm on Tuesday, July 22, and involved two dogs.
One of the dogs was injured during the incident.
Derbyshire police have now launched an appeal to the public asking for help to identify a man who could help officers with their enquiries.
He is described as white, in his late 40s or early 50s, with short grey hair. At the time of the incident he was wearing beige shorts and a blue polo shirt. He was with a Patterdale Terrier dog.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or knows who the male may be, is asked to contact Derbyshire police on 101 with reference number 25000434362.