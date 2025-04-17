Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for information after a bin was set on fire in Inkersall.

The incident took place overnight on Monday, April 14 and saw a bin at The Green, Middleton Drive set on fire. The bin exploded and scattered glass could be found in the area the following day, alongside melted plastic.

The incident has been reported to local councillor Anne-Frances Hayes, who contacted Chesterfield Borough Council and police.

Cllr Hayes said: “I was contacted by a resident of Middlecroft Drive who informed me that a bin had been set alight overnight on Monday 14th April. The incident happened on The Green at Middleton Drive.

"It was a violent act which resulted in the bin exploding and glass being scattered across the area. This was very frightening for residents, many of whom are elderly, and could have caused serious harm to people and property in the vicinity.

"I have reported the matter to the Police and asked local Borough councillors to arrange for the mess to be cleared.

“Vandalism in our communities is, sadly, a growing problem. It is a criminal act that not only leads to increased insurance costs and potential declines in property values, but also causes huge stress and anxiety amongst residents.

"In particular, vandalism leads to an increased fear of crime and a lack of attachment to our environments. Sadly, the criminal justice system is hampered by the fact that too many incidences of vandalism go unreported.

"I urge anyone who saw the incident to get in touch with Chesterfield police – and for anyone who experiences future vandalism to do what my resident did and report it immediately .”

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “We were made aware of this issue and our team have now visited and cleaned up the site.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “A report of a bin having been set on fire was received at 12.50am on 15 April. It is not known who the bin, which was in Middleton Drive, was owned by and the owners are asked to contact the force with reference 38-150425.”