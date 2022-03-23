Police keen to trace VW Golf driver as they probe north Derbyshire quad bike theft

Police investigating the theft of a quad bike in north Derbyshire have released a number of images.

By Tim Paget
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 8:22 am

The bike, which has a dark green body and a camouflage effect seat, was reported stolen from an outbuilding at a business on Sheffield Road, Unstone, sometime between 3pm and 6pm on Wednesday, March 16.

Two men, and a silver-coloured car, possibly a Volkswagen Golf, were seen in the area around the time and officers are keen to trace them.

MORE: Chesterfield dad and son stormed pub with baseball bat as police worked inside

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police investigating the theft of a quad bike in north Derbyshire have released a number of images. Image: Derbyshire police.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “If you were in the area at the time, have noticed this quadbike recently, or if you have any information on the men pictured, please contact us on the non emergency details below, quoting reference 22000154079.”

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.

Phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.