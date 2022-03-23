Police keen to trace VW Golf driver as they probe north Derbyshire quad bike theft
Police investigating the theft of a quad bike in north Derbyshire have released a number of images.
The bike, which has a dark green body and a camouflage effect seat, was reported stolen from an outbuilding at a business on Sheffield Road, Unstone, sometime between 3pm and 6pm on Wednesday, March 16.
Two men, and a silver-coloured car, possibly a Volkswagen Golf, were seen in the area around the time and officers are keen to trace them.
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “If you were in the area at the time, have noticed this quadbike recently, or if you have any information on the men pictured, please contact us on the non emergency details below, quoting reference 22000154079.”
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.
Phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.