Police issue warrant for arrest of man believed to be evading officers in Chesterfield

Wayne Gordon, aged 39, was summonsed to appear at Boston Magistrates Court on January 4, but he failed to attend. The hearing was in relation to an offence of fraud by false representation committed in Spalding on February 8 2020.

A court warrant has been issued for his arrest, and Lincolnshire Police are now appealing for information that will help them locate Gordon. They believe that he may have travelled outside of the county and could now be in Chesterfield.

Officers would like to hear from anyone with information that could assist their investigation. The force can be contacted using any of the below methods:

Email: [email protected], with reference 22000006592 in the subject box.

Call: Ring 101, quoting incident 22000006592