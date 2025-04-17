Police issue warning to Peak District residents amid reports of offenders attempting to access outbuildings
The Hope Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team have reported two incidents involving offenders attempting to access outbuildings in Hope and Bamford on Monday, April 14.
A team spokesperson said: “The first incident occurred shortly after 9.45pm on Castleton Road, near Warehouse Lane, in Hope.
“An offender attempted to gain access to an outbuilding, but fortunately, no items were reported stolen.
“Subsequently, at 10.00pm, the same offender attempted to access several outbuildings in the vicinity of Hope Road, Bamford – at the junction with Thornhill Lane – with no items taken in this instance as well.
“We would like to take this opportunity to remind residents to remember the basics and ensure that outbuildings are securely locked and not left open during daylight hours, particularly if they are visible from public roads or pathways. If you observe any suspicious activity, we urge you to contact us immediately with as much detail as possible, including vehicle registration numbers, descriptions of individuals involved and their direction of travel.”
Anyone with information regarding these two incidents can contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 25*218277:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.