Police issue warning to Peak District farmers and residents

Police have issued a warning after a spike in acquisitive crime in the Peak District.

Since Christmas there has been an increase in acquisitive crime against farms and rural properties within the Peak District, with quad bikes particularly being targeted, Derbyshire Rural Crime Team (RCT) revealed.

Officers have launched a warning to farmers and residents in the Peak District in relation to the crimes.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire RCT said: “Whilst there is a market for quad bikes to be stolen and sold on, it is also suspected that the increase could be connected to quad and motorbike enabled crime which appears to be an emerging trend in town and cities across the country.

“The Derbyshire Rural Crime Team along with the local neighbourhood and response teams will be increasing patrols in the area but it is important to ensure your property is safely and securely stored out of view.

“We are also appealing to farmers and residents in the Peak District to be vigilant and report any suspicious incidents or vehicles seen in the area.”

Anyone who wishes to report rural and wildlife crime should contact police using one of the following methods.

RCT Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team Facebook page; Derbyshire police website – use the online contact form;

Derbyshire police Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101. If you suspect a crime is in progress call 999.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.