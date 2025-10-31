Police issue warning to Derbyshire residents amid spate of car thefts – with criminals targeting one particular make

Police have urged motorists in Derbyshire to keep their vehicles secure amid a series of thefts in recent weeks – with criminals targeting one particular make of car.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire Police have warned Toyota Rav 4 owners to take extra precautions after 10 were stolen across the county in October – with incidents occurring in North East Derbyshire, Derbyshire Dales and Amber Valley.

Investigations are ongoing and proactive patrols – in both marked and unmarked cars – are being stepped up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owners of these cars are being asked to take extra safety precautions, both in terms of how they keep their keys safe, and more traditional physical obstacles to deter thieves.

Derbyshire Police have urged residents to make sure their vehicles are kept secure.

Cars with keyless entry unlock automatically when the key comes within a short distance of the car. This can be from inside a pocket or bag. If you have to push a button on your car key to open your car, you don't have keyless entry.

Keyless car theft or 'relay theft' is when a device is used to fool the car into thinking the key is close by. This unlocks the car and starts the ignition.

Thieves only need to be within a few metres of your car key to capture the signal, even if it’s inside your home. This means that even if your car and home are secure, thieves can still unlock, start and steal your car.

How to protect your keyless entry car:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When at home, keep your car key (and the spare) well away from the car.

Put the keys in a screened or signal-blocking pouch, such as a Faraday Bag, and check if the bag or pouch is still working every few months.

Reprogramme your keys if you buy a second hand car.

Turn off wireless signals on your fob when it's not being used.

Traditional ways to make your car less attractive to thieves:

Steering locks

High quality CCTV.

Parking in a garage or with another car in front.

Securing your car with a gate or a fixed post.

Installing a tracker or tag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may be able to help with the investigation into any of the following thefts:

2 October – blue Rav 4 stolen at 3am from a house in Highfield Road in Ashbourne – 25*578596

7 October – blue Rav 4 stolen between 2am and 4.24am from a house in Main Road, Flagg – 25*588747

8/9 October – grey Rav 4 stolen between 7pm and 7.40am from a house in Model Village, Creswell – 25*593047

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

14/15 October – blue Rav 4 stolen between 10pm and 10am from a house in Haddon Road, Bakewell – 25*606182

15/16 October – red Rav 4 stolen between 10pm and 7.50am from a house in Coldwell End, Youlgreave, near Bakewell – 25*608017

24/25 October – blue Rav 4 stolen between 8.30pm and 7.50am from a house in Market Place, Crich – 25*626646

26/27 October – silver Rav 4 stolen between 3pm and 8am from a house in Church Street, Holloway, near Matlock – 25*629857

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

26/27 October – silver Rav 4 stolen between 12.30pm and 6.45am from a house in Harewood Road, Derby - 25*629528

27/28 October – silver Rav 4 stolen between 6pm and 7am from a house in Bridewell Lane, Hatton - 25*631611

29/30 October – black Rav 4 stolen between 5pm and 7.30am from a house in Lockton Avenue, Heanor – 25*636098.

You can contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.