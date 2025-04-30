Police issue warning to business owners in Derbyshire town amid reports of fake £20 notes being used

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 30th Apr 2025, 09:37 BST
Police have urged business owners in a Derbyshire town to remain vigilant amid reports of fake £20 notes being used in the area.

On Tuesday, April 29, the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team received reports of fake £20 notes being used at businesses in the town – with charity shops being targeted by offenders.

A team spokesperson said: “We are urging shops to be vigilant at all times so that they do not fall victim to these fraudulent incidents.

“This particular £20 had the same reference number and the window in the right hand corner is missing the ‘20’ in it.”

If you have been impacted by a similar incident, you can contact Derbyshire Police by calling 101, quoting reference number 25000246003.

