Police issue warning to business owners in Derbyshire town amid reports of fake £20 notes being used

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have urged business owners in a Derbyshire town to remain vigilant amid reports of fake £20 notes being used in the area.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday, April 29, the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team received reports of fake £20 notes being used at businesses in the town – with charity shops being targeted by offenders.

A team spokesperson said: “We are urging shops to be vigilant at all times so that they do not fall victim to these fraudulent incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This particular £20 had the same reference number and the window in the right hand corner is missing the ‘20’ in it.”

If you have been impacted by a similar incident, you can contact Derbyshire Police by calling 101, quoting reference number 25000246003.