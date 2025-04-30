Police issue warning to business owners in Derbyshire town amid reports of fake £20 notes being used
On Tuesday, April 29, the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team received reports of fake £20 notes being used at businesses in the town – with charity shops being targeted by offenders.
A team spokesperson said: “We are urging shops to be vigilant at all times so that they do not fall victim to these fraudulent incidents.
“This particular £20 had the same reference number and the window in the right hand corner is missing the ‘20’ in it.”
If you have been impacted by a similar incident, you can contact Derbyshire Police by calling 101, quoting reference number 25000246003.