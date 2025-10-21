Police issue warning to anyone helping hide woman wanted over shop robbery

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 21st Oct 2025, 07:49 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2025, 08:25 BST
Police have appealed for help finding a woman with links to Derbyshire who is wanted over a shop robbery – and issued a warning to anyone who is hiding her.

Officers are trying to trace 35-year-old Kimberley Newton, who is wanted in connection with a robbery and shop theft at Aldi in Retford.

The incident happened on August 18 this year, where more than £100 of products were taken from the store by force.

Officers say they have carried out a number of lines of inquiry to find Newton but currently she remains at large.

Police are trying to trace 35-year-old Kimberley Newton who is wanted in connection with a robbery and shop theft at Aldi

It is believed she has changed her appearance and may now have ginger/red hair.

Members of the public are asked to call 999 immediately if she is seen.

Newton has links to the Retford area and may be in South Yorkshire, Derbyshire or Humberside.

PC Chris Putland, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are working hard to track down this individual and are appealing for the public to help us.

“We believe that Newton knows that she is wanted in connection with these offences. If you know where she is then please let us know.

“I would also like to stress that if you are allowing her to hide inside your property then you will be assisting an offender, which is also a serious offence.”

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police immediately. Information can also be given via Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

