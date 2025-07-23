Police issue warning to anti-social drivers amid series of incidents at Tesco store in Derbyshire
Police have warned that they will be taking action against anti-social drivers – who have continued to cause issues at a Tesco store in Derbyshire.
The Bolsover and Clowne Safer Neighbourhood Team are continuing to receive reports of anti-social driving at the Tesco car park on Mill Street in Clowne.
A team spokesperson said: “Users are reminded that this is covered in Bolsover District Council’s Public Spaces Protection Order for vehicles.
“Failure to comply will result in a fixed penalty notice with a £100 fine or a conviction and fine up to £1,000.”