Police issue warning as rogue traders target residents near Chesterfield – taking money and failing to complete works

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 19th Feb 2025, 10:04 BST

Officers have warned residents near Chesterfield that rogue traders have been targeting properties in the area – taking money for jobs and failing to return.

The Wingerworth and Rural Safer Neighbourhood Team have received reports of rogue traders operating in Holymoorside over the past few days.

A team spokesperson said: “They are offering to carry out work to properties, doing minimal work, taking cash and not returning.

“Please use trusted traders only. If you are unsure, just say ‘no thank you’.

Residents have been urged to stay vigilant.

“If you think you have been caught out by a rogue trader, please contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline at 0808 2231133.

“If you or somebody you know has been caught out by a scam or fraud please contact Trading Standards and report to Action Fraud.”

