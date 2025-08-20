Police issue warning amid reports of rogue salesmen targeting elderly and vulnerable residents across Derbyshire
Derbyshire Police have recently received reports of rogue door to door salesmen in Derbyshire, who sell cleaning goods but then vastly overcharging for the products.
These individuals are targeting elderly and vulnerable people. Residents are being urged to check in with any older family members, friends or neighbours to make them aware of the scam.
The force’s advice is not to open the door or engage with anyone trying to sell goods, or to anyone you don’t know or are not expecting.
PC Peter Herrett, from Derbyshire Police’s Fraud Unit, added: “There is a cross-county operation targeting the activities of these criminals to bring them to justice and prevent future victims.
“In the meantime, we’re asking you to share this message far and wide, and if you see any suspicious activity to please report it to us.”
Recent incidents have been reported in Codnor, Draycott and Sandiacre, but there may have been unreported cases across the county.