Police issue warning after video shows man accused of lamb theft in Peak District returning sheep to mother

Derbyshire Police were made aware of a picture purporting to show a lamb being stolen in the Peak District on Thursday, May 5.

The picture has been since shared on social media numerous times in a bid to find the lamb.

Officers had not received any reports in relation to the alleged theft, however, when they were made aware of the picture, they attempted to contact the person who posted it.

Derbyshire Police were made aware of a picture purporting to show a lamb being stolen in the Peak District. Since the post came to their attention a further video was posted that showed the same man pictured returning the lamb to its mother.

The force is not investigating the incident and will not be making any further enquiries.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “The incident does highlight the need for people to take care when posting pictures and video that show only a snapshot of an incident without wider context.