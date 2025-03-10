Police issue warning after substance which 'poses significant health risks' found in Derbyshire

Police have seized a canister of nitrous oxide in Killamarsh.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from Killamarsh and Eckington Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) were on proactive patrols yesterday (Sunday, March 9) when they discovered a canister of nitrous oxide at Marrison Drive in Killamarsh.

Nitrous oxide, a colourless gas also known as laughing gas, can be misused for its psychoactive effects and is classed as a controlled Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A newly introduced legislation has made it a criminal offence to possess nitrous oxide in circumstances where a person intends to wrongfully inhale it, for example ‘to get high’.

Officers from Killamarsh and Eckington SNT discovered a canister of nitrous oxide at Marrison Drive in Killamarsh.

Anyone found in possession of the substance with intend of wrongful use, can face an unlimited fine, a visible community punishment, a caution – which would appear on their criminal record, and a prison sentence for repeat serious offenders.

A spokesperson for Killamarsh and Eckington SNT said: “The change in the law was made after studies suggested nitrous oxide was linked to antisocial behaviour, such as intimidating gatherings on high streets and in children’s parks, often leaving empty canisters scattered across public spaces.

“Heavy, regular abuse of the drug also poses significant health risks for users including anaemia and in more severe cases, nerve damage or paralysis.

"It has been identified as having potentially fatal consequences on the UK’s roads from incidents of drug driving.”