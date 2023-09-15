News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown

Police issue warning after rise in “very concerning” trend of Chesterfield parents using e-scooters to collect kids from school

Police have warned Chesterfield parents of the dangers surrounding e-scooters – after reports of people collecting their children from school and balancing them between the handlebars.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th Sep 2023, 10:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 10:28 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire Police have recently received reports that some adults across Chesterfield are using electric scooters to collect their children from school – by way of the adult riding the scooter and the child being balanced between them and the handlebars.

A force spokesperson said: “For many reasons this is very concerning. These scooters are not road legal and therefore not insured. If we come across a vehicle of this nature being ridden on a path or highway it is liable to be seized.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“One of our biggest concerns is safety. The scooters move quickly, with no crumple zone on them at all. It would just take one bump in the road for both the adult and child to come off the scooter and receive multiple, life changing/threatening injuries.

Police have warned Chesterfield parents of the dangers surrounding e-scooters – after reports of people collecting their children from school and balancing them between the handlebars.Police have warned Chesterfield parents of the dangers surrounding e-scooters – after reports of people collecting their children from school and balancing them between the handlebars.
Police have warned Chesterfield parents of the dangers surrounding e-scooters – after reports of people collecting their children from school and balancing them between the handlebars.
Most Popular

READ THIS: Dealers jailed for crack and heroin county line between Chesterfield and Sheffield which was foiled by undercover police

“We are appealing to everyone, please do not do this. If you do see anyone doing this, either report it to the police or to the school, who will then contact the police.”

Any information can be reported to the force using one of the methods below:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.