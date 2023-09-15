Police issue warning after rise in “very concerning” trend of Chesterfield parents using e-scooters to collect kids from school
Derbyshire Police have recently received reports that some adults across Chesterfield are using electric scooters to collect their children from school – by way of the adult riding the scooter and the child being balanced between them and the handlebars.
A force spokesperson said: “For many reasons this is very concerning. These scooters are not road legal and therefore not insured. If we come across a vehicle of this nature being ridden on a path or highway it is liable to be seized.
“One of our biggest concerns is safety. The scooters move quickly, with no crumple zone on them at all. It would just take one bump in the road for both the adult and child to come off the scooter and receive multiple, life changing/threatening injuries.
“We are appealing to everyone, please do not do this. If you do see anyone doing this, either report it to the police or to the school, who will then contact the police.”
