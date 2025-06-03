Police issue update on serious assault in Derbyshire town – that left teenager in hospital and saw five people arrested

Those with information are being urged to contact Derbyshire Police.

Police have issued an update as they continue to investigate an attack that they said has “sent shockwaves” through a Derbyshire town.

Derbyshire Police are continuing to investigate an incident that occurred on Market Place, Ilkeston – during which a 19-year-old man suffered serious injuries that left him in hospital in a critical condition.

Five arrests have been made so far. Three of those people – two women aged 18 and 19, and a 19-year-old man – were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They have now been bailed pending further inquiries.

Two men, aged 23 and 24, remain in police custody. Both were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The assault happened during an altercation between a large group at about 2.10am on Sunday, June 1.

Detectives have since spoken to several witnesses, but believe there are more who are yet to come forward.

Inspector Dave Walker, who leads policing in Ilkeston, said: “This assault has understandably sent shockwaves through the community of Ilkeston and we know people are worried about this sort of violence.

“Two police officers who were on duty on the night were quickly at the scene and helped give first aid to the victim.

“Since then, we have a dedicated team of detectives working on the case and they need your help in fully understanding the circumstances surrounding the assault.

“Those answers lie with the community and I would urge anyone with information to come forward. Whether you witnessed it, or you have heard information since, or if you know someone who was in the town centre at the time and could have details that will help us – please, come forward.

“You can also pass information completely anonymously through the independent charity CrimeStoppers, if you do not wish to speak to police.”

You can share information with the force online using this link. Alternatively, you can contact the police using one of the following methods, quoting reference number 25*316183:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.