Police issue update on investigation into death of elderly Derbyshire man
On September 3, Derbyshire Police were called to reports that a 95-year-old man had been found on the floor of a house in Nuttall Close, Alfreton.
A force spokesperson said: “Officers attended the scene, and the man was taken to hospital. There was conflicting information from the injured man regarding a potential burglary and two men being in the house.
“However, a significant amount of cash was found, in plain sight, in the house which had not been stolen.
“Scans in hospital did not find any serious injuries caused by the fall, however, he sadly passed away at hospital on Saturday, September 14.
“Further investigation was undertaken following the man’s death following concerns raised regarding potential third part involvement.
“CCTV and house to house enquiries were conducted which identified no suspicious activity, and, after speaking with the man’s children, they were happy that all money was accounted for, and none had been stolen.
“We have been in conversation with the man’s son and daughter, and explained the outcome of the investigation, which they fully understand and agree with.”