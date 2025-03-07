Police issue update on illegal traveller encampment in Chesterfield – with group moved on from site

An traveller encampment that had sprung up illegally on a site in Chesterfield has now been cleared.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports that a number of vehicles had initially entered the site at 10.00am on Tuesday, March 4.

The Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team has confirmed today, however, that those occupying the site had been moved on.

A team spokesperson added: “Officers have worked with partners and the community to ensure an unauthorised encampment has moved on from land close to Birchwood Crescent, Grangewood.”

