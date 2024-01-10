News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Police issue update on death along railway near Chesterfield – that saw person pronounced dead at scene

Police have provided an update on an incident that saw an individual pronounced dead along a rail line near Chesterfield.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 10th Jan 2024, 14:24 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 14:25 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

British Transport Police (BTP) were called to a rail line near Chesterfield at 9.41am on November 16 – after receiving reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Officers attended alongside paramedics and a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On November 17, BTP said that the death was being treated as unexplained, and that enquiries were underway.

Most Popular
The incident occurred on the railway near Chesterfield.The incident occurred on the railway near Chesterfield.
The incident occurred on the railway near Chesterfield.

READ THIS: Chesterfield dad wrongly convicted of £208,000 theft when working as sub postmaster demands jail for culprits

BTP confirmed yesterday (January 9) that, after the investigation was launched by officers, the incident was now being treated as non-suspicious.