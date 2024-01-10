Police issue update on death along railway near Chesterfield – that saw person pronounced dead at scene
British Transport Police (BTP) were called to a rail line near Chesterfield at 9.41am on November 16 – after receiving reports of a casualty on the tracks.
Officers attended alongside paramedics and a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
On November 17, BTP said that the death was being treated as unexplained, and that enquiries were underway.
BTP confirmed yesterday (January 9) that, after the investigation was launched by officers, the incident was now being treated as non-suspicious.