Police issue update on death along railway near Chesterfield – that saw person pronounced dead at scene

Police have provided an update on an incident that saw an individual pronounced dead along a rail line near Chesterfield.

British Transport Police (BTP) were called to a rail line near Chesterfield at 9.41am on November 16 – after receiving reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Officers attended alongside paramedics and a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

On November 17, BTP said that the death was being treated as unexplained, and that enquiries were underway.

The incident occurred on the railway near Chesterfield.