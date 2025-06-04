Police issue update as murder inquiry continues after human remains found in garden of Derbyshire property

Derbyshire Police have issued an update today as their murder inquiry continues – after human remains were discovered in the garden of a property.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives have been given more time to question a woman who was arrested in connection with the Izabela Zablocka murder inquiry.

A 39-year-old woman was re-arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday, June 2 – following the discovery of human remains in the garden of an address in Princes Street, Normanton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She had initially been arrested on May 24 and subsequently released on bail.

Crimestoppers are offering a reward to aid the investigation by Derbyshire Police.

A further person, a 48-year-old man, was also arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday. He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detectives launched an investigation last week, following information that came to light in connection with the then 30-year-old Izabela’s disappearance in 2010.

Detective Inspector Kane Martin, who is leading the investigation said: “We are continuing to work tirelessly to achieve answers for Izabela’s family on the circumstances which led to her disappearance and suspected death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As our investigation continues, I want to keep the appeal for information about Izabela fresh in people’s minds.

“We know Izabela came to the UK in 2009 and lived in Princes Street during 2010. We also know that she last spoke with her family in Poland on August 28 2010.

“Cast your mind back to this time – did you know Izabela? Did you work with her? Did you live near her?

“The information you have, no matter how small, could be key in helping us to get answers for Izabela’s family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone who does wish to make contact, can do so completely anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers, who are offering a £20,000 reward for any information which leads to the conviction of someone in the case of Izabela.”

Two women – one aged 39 and one aged 43 – and a 41-year-old man, were also arrested in connection with the investigation over the course of the last week. They remain on police bail pending further enquiries.

Crimestoppers is supporting the investigation by offering up to £20,000 for information the charity exclusively receives – via its website or by calling 0800 555 111 – that leads to the conviction of anyone involved in the killing of Izabela Zablocka. The reward is available for three months and is due to expire on August 27 2025.