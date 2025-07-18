Three traveller encampments have been set up across Derbyshire parks this week.

Police were called reports that members of the travelling community had arrived at Courtway Crescent Park in Chellaston at around 1pm on Saturday, July 12. After attending the scene, monitoring the situation and liaising with partners, a Section 61 order was issued yesterday (Thursday, July 17) and members of the travelling community have now left the area. A second encampment was reported in Normanton Park yesterday (Thursday, July 17), and again after liaising with the local council, appropriate legislation was utilised and those on the park have since left.

It was reported later yesterday that a third encampment has been set up in Caxton Park. Officers are liaising with the Council to take the appropriate steps to remove them from the area. A police spokesperson said: “We know that there is a lot of concern from residents when members of the travelling community set up in public spaces, which are well used by those who live in the area. "We are working closely with the Council to minimise the impact and would like to thank the public for the calls we have received about it. We will be conducting regular patrols until the site is vacated.”