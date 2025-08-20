Police issue order banning man from entering Chesterfield town centre for two years

A man has been banned from entering Chesterfield town centre for two years by the police – who confirmed that he can be arrested if he breaches these conditions.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team issued Darren Catherall with a two-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) on August 7.

Catherall has been banned from entering the area of Chesterfield town centre laid out in the attached public spaces protection order map, expect for prearranged probation meetings – and he must leave the area once any appointment is over.

A spokesperson for the team added that Catherall risks arrest if he breaches the conditions of this CBO.