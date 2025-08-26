Police issue order banning man from entering Chesterfield town centre
A man has been banned from entering Chesterfield town centre until 2028.
Derbyshire police have issued a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) for Sean Sissons, banning him from entering Chesterfield town centre.
If Sissons is seen in the town centre, defined by his PSPO map he risks arrest, unless attending Solicitor, banking, probation, or doctor/medical appointments.
Evidence of such appointment will need to be provided at the request of an authorised police officer or a member of the Derbyshire Constabulary.
The CBO is set to be in place for over two years – until February 24, 2028.