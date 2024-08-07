Police issue images of stolen jewellery found at Chesterfield home after woman arrested for drug offences

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have released images of items of suspected stolen jewellery that were seized by officers during a search of an address in Brimington.

The jewellery which includes watches, rings, bracelets, and necklaces is believed to be stolen and it is thought it may have been taken from properties that have been burgled in the Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire area.

The property was searched following the arrest of a 38-year-old woman for possession with intent to supply class A drugs on Friday, July 19.

Anyone who recognises any of the items is asked to contact Derbyshire police quoting reference number 24*428430.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.