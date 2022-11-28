Police issue harrowing domestic violence video of heartbroken parents recalling Derbyshire daughter's murder

On 13 December 2018, mother-of-five Keely McGrath was murdered at the hands of her partner, Anthony Davis, in South Normanton. The 30-year-old's death devastated her family and sent shockwaves through their lives that will be felt for many years to come.

For her parents, Martin and Claire, the crushing news of Keely's death also brought with it a heartbreaking revelation - that Keely had been a victim of coercive, controlling behaviour and domestic abuse for several years. And she had suffered in silence.

Keely McGrath's parents Claire and Martin spoke of their heartbreak following their daughter's murder

The family only learned of the abuse during Davis' crown court trial, after which he was found guilty of murder and jailed for life with a minimum of 24 years.

As part of the national sixteen days of activism against gender-based violence, her family and Derbyshire Constabulary are sharing Keely's story, originally filmed one year on from her death, but the message of which continues to be important.

Martin and Claire hope that by sharing the story, other victims of similar domestic abuse may see that they are not alone, that there is help available, and that if friends and family look out for the signs of domestic abuse, a life may be saved.

They explain the relationship between Keely and Davis as they saw it, how Davis' manipulation was eventually revealed to them, and the aftermath of the murder. This is the first in a three-part series which will be shared throughout the campaign. There is also a wealth of advice available at www.derbyshire.police.uk/domesticabuse.

It includes information on police partner organisations and services such as the Derbyshire Domestic Abuse Helpline. The line is open 24 hours a day on 0800 0198 668 and can help people experiencing domestic abuse themselves, or people ringing on someone else's behalf. There is also a text option for those who are deaf or hard-of-hearing: 07557 800313.