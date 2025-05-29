Police issue fresh warning to elderly and vulnerable residents outside Chesterfield as cold callers continue to target area
The Wingerworth Safer Neighbourhood Team has issued another warning around cold callers in the area – following recent reports of a cold caller targeting properties on Chartwell Avenue.
A team spokesperson said: “Again, following on from our post regarding cold calling, we have had another report in Wingerworth.
“We are never going to stop cold calling, however, there are easy steps to stop you becoming a victim of fraud or scams.
“Recent reports state that the males have been in prison and they have made a few bad decisions in the past and are trying to support their family. They may well have an ID but they must also be able to produce a valid Pedlars Certificate.
“If they are not able to provide this then a ‘no thank you’ and closing your door is advisable. Again, we would like to be informed of any suspicious behaviour so we can engage with them. We would also suggest that your elderly and vulnerable relatives are informed of these latest incidents.”